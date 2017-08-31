It's official: Blast move to Towson University's SECU Arena

Towson University officials today welcomed the Blast to SECU Arena.

The Blast, having spent 37 years bringing professional indoor soccer at the downtown Baltimore venue currently named Royal Farms Arena, will play the next three Major Arena Soccer League seasons at Towson.

“We’re looking forward to starting fresh,” Blast owner Ed Hale said at a news conference today. “We’ll miss certain parts of Royal Farms Arena, but it’s time for us to turn the page and get into a situation of defending our championship.”

SECU Arena, which opened in 2013, is a 5,200-seat multipurpose arena. It’s significantly smaller than Royal Farms, which has a capacity of 11,200 seats for indoor soccer.

The smaller arena also means the playing field will be smaller than the one at Royal Farms Arena.

The Blast came to then-Civic Center in 1980 as a member of the original Major Indoor Soccer League. The downtown arena has been home to nine championship teams in five leagues, the first coming when the Blast won the MISL championship in the 1983-84 season. They are currently two-time-defending MASL champions.

Here’s a look at some important years in the history between Baltimore’s professional soccer teams and Royal Farms Arena:

>>1980-81: The Houston Summit moves to Baltimore and becomes the Blast, who averaged 6,540 fans in their first season at the Civic Center.

>>1983-84: The Blast win their first and only championship in the original Major Indoor Soccer League, averaging a near-capacity 11,189 fans for home games

>>1991-92: The MISL and Blast fold following the season

>>1992-93: The National Professional Soccer League is formed and the Baltimore Spirit replaces the Blast, averaging 5,444 fans in its first season

>>1998-99: Current owner Ed Hale buys the team and re-names it the Blast

>>2002-03: Now competing in MISL II, the Blast wins the league championship to start a run of five titles in seven years, the last one in 2008-09 competing in the National Indoor Soccer League

>>2012-13: The Blast win Baltimore’s seventh indoor soccer crown competing in MISL III

>>2016-17: In what turns out to be the final season at Royal Farms Arena, the Blast successfully defend their Major Arena Soccer League title for Baltimore’s ninth championship, averaging 6,299 fans

