Man dies at Baltimore social league soccer game in Locust Point

A man collapsed and died at a soccer game organized by a Baltimore social sports league in Locust Point on Thursday night, officials said.

The Baltimore Fire Department was called at 8:48 p.m. to Latrobe Park, at 1700 E. Fort Ave., for a report of a man suffering a seizure, spokeswoman Blair Skinner said. He went into cardiac arrest at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said.

The player’s identity and the cause of his death were not released.

The soccer game had been organized by Volo City, formerly Baltimore Social, a company that hosts various social sports leagues in the city. The rest of the evening’s games were canceled.

Reached by phone, Giovanni Marcantoni, founder and CEO of Volo City, declined to give any information until he receives approval from the man’s family.

“We’re in contact with the family at this point,” he said. “We’re waiting for their cue, trying to respect their privacy.”

Volo City likely will hold a memorial or celebration of life once the player’s name is released, Marcantoni said.

Marcantoni informed the league of the incident in an email Friday afternoon. The full email, which was obtained by The Baltimore Sun, is below:

Dear Volo Community,

It is with deep regret and heavy hearts that we inform you that one of our Volo Baltimore players unexpectedly passed away last night. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and teammates. At this time, we would like to respect the family’s privacy and will share details as we know more.

At times like this, it is natural for our community to show support by reaching out and sharing condolences. We will provide an opportunity to express our sympathies and support at a later time. We are all here to support each other as best we can.

This loss is especially devastating and difficult, and our thoughts and prayers are going out to our player and his family.

Sincerely,

Giovanni Marcantoni

CEO Volo City

