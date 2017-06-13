Four keys to a Christos FC upset of the D.C. United

Ferndale-based Christos FC, the last amateur soccer club still alive in the 104th Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, is set to take on D.C. United in the fourth round of the single-elimination tournament at 7:30 tonight at Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds.

Here are four keys for Christos to come away with the monumental upset and advance to the tournament’s Round of 16.

BELIEVE!: Christos FC has made the most of its improbable run by having fun and playing with no pressure. The club had a GoFundMe campaign that raised $8,000-plus to fly to Chicago and beat Chicago FC United, 1-0, on May 31 in the tournament’s third round.

The team was awarded $15,000 as the last amateur team left and a $12,000 travel stipend. The attention has increased – five busloads of supporters from Baltimore will be among the expected sellout crowd – and staying loose and confident is a must. It’s all gravy.

LET THE DOGS OUT: Seven former UMBC Retrievers will be on the field for Christos FC, including four who were part of the team’s sensational run to the College Cup semifinals in 2014. Playing together as underdogs can only help Christos' chances.

Pete Caringi III, tied for the tournament lead with three goals, goalie Phil Saunders, Geaton Caltabiano, Levi Houapeu and Mamadou Kansaye are among former UMBC players on the team.

DEFENSE: Christos FC’s strength is in back led by Saunders as the team has yet to surrender a goal in the first three games of the tournament. D.C. United, which is currently 4-7-3 in Major League Soccer, has been shut out in five of its past six games. Look for Christos to slow the pace and pack it in on defense to frustrate D.C. United. Imagine the mounting pressure on the pro team if the game is still scoreless 30 minutes into play?

WHO SHOULD D.C. UNITED PLAY?: There’s talk that D.C. United might use most of its younger reserves. With the attention the game has already received, that puts a lot of pressure on them to perform against an opposing side with nothing to lose. If things don’t go well early, then what? Does the pro team from D.C. risk taking the chance of losing to a club team from the neighboring Baltimore?