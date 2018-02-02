Maryland's Winter Olympians through the years

At the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Maryland athletes were everywhere, winning close to everything. Including team and relay medals, athletes from the state took home 18 golds, four silvers and one bronze. Only four countries won as many gold medals as Maryland.

At this month’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, state pride will be harder to find. And it goes without saying that no Marylander is as famous as Michael Phelps.

But Maryland has a long, if undistinguished, history in the Winter Olympics. From Baltimore figure skater Monty Hoyt in the 1964 Games to Rockville ice hockey player Haley Skarupa in these Olympics, here are some of the state’s winter warriors.

AP Monty Hoyt, top left, won the U.S. junior figure skating title in 1961. By chance, he was not among those aboard Sabena Flight 548, which crashed later that year near Brussels, killing 18 top U.S. figure skaters and 16 family members, coaches and officials. Monty Hoyt, top left, won the U.S. junior figure skating title in 1961. By chance, he was not among those aboard Sabena Flight 548, which crashed later that year near Brussels, killing 18 top U.S. figure skaters and 16 family members, coaches and officials. (AP)

Sport: Figure skating

Birthplace: Baltimore, 1944

Background: The son of the director of the Office of War Information’s domestic branch during World War II and later the publisher of The Denver Post, Hoyt won the U.S. junior title in 1961. By chance, he was not among those aboard Sabena Flight 548, which crashed later that year near Brussels, killing 18 top U.S. figure skaters and 16 family members, coaches and officials. In 1962, Hoyt won the U.S. senior title; Bradley Lord, the previous champion, had been killed in the plane crash. Hoyt died of melanoma in 1997 at age 53.

Results: Hoyt placed sixth in the compulsory program and 12th in the free program, good for 10th overall and third among Americans at the Innsbruck Games.

Sport: Alpine skiing

Birthplace: Annapolis, 1944

Background: Her father graduated in 1935 from Navy after an injury-shortened football career, and moved with his wife and Sandy to Boise, Idaho, after World War II, later becoming mayor. Shellworth was a U.S. champion in slalom in 1963 and won the combined championship and the downhill title at the 1967 Roch Cup in Aspen, Colo., one of America’s most prestigious races. A month later, she won the national title in giant slalom, only to break her leg while practicing for the next day's downhill. She was a last-minute addition to the Olympic team after another member was hurt the day before the Grenoble Games’ opening ceremony.

Results: Shellworth finished 21st overall in downhill skiing, second among Americans, with a time of 1 minute, 46.53 seconds.

Ron Frehm / AP From left, Priscilla Hill, Judi Genovesi and Kent Weigle attend an Olympic fundraiser in New York on March 22, 1977. Weigle and partner Genovesi joined two other American mixed teams for ice dancing's debut at the Innsbruck Games. From left, Priscilla Hill, Judi Genovesi and Kent Weigle attend an Olympic fundraiser in New York on March 22, 1977. Weigle and partner Genovesi joined two other American mixed teams for ice dancing's debut at the Innsbruck Games. (Ron Frehm / AP)

Sport: Ice dancing

Birthplace: Bethesda, 1955

Background: Ice dancing has been a U.S. Figure Skating Championships event since 1936 but did not make the Olympic program until four decades later. Weigle and partner Judi Genovesi, who together won silver at the 1973 U.S. junior championships, joined two other American mixed teams for the sport’s debut at the Innsbruck Games.

Results: With 168.26 points, teenagers Weigle and Genovesi finished 15th out of 18 competing pairs.

Sport: Ice dancing

Birthplace: Bethesda, 1957

Background: Summers started ice skating at age 11 when his family relocated to Winchester, Mass. He next moved to McLean, Va., training at rinks at Tysons Corner and in downtown Washington, and then to Wilmington, Del., where more ice time and better training were available. Summers and partner Stacy Smith won three straight national championships in ice dancing from 1978 to 1980 and placed ninth in 1978 and 1979 and eighth in 1980 in the world championships.

Results: Summers and Smith finished ninth in the 12-pair field at the Lake Placid Games.

JACQUES LANGEVIN / AP The USA-2 two-man bobsled manned by Fredrick Fritsch and John Wayne DeAtley hurtles down the ice Feb. 10, 1984 in Sarajevo. DeAtley, the brakeman, and Fritsch, the driver, finished 17th overall among the 28 pairs. The USA-2 two-man bobsled manned by Fredrick Fritsch and John Wayne DeAtley hurtles down the ice Feb. 10, 1984 in Sarajevo. DeAtley, the brakeman, and Fritsch, the driver, finished 17th overall among the 28 pairs. (JACQUES LANGEVIN / AP)

Sport: Bobsled

Birthplace: Takoma Park, 1958

Background: The Montgomery County native was a data-processing technician for the Navy, stationed in Virginia Beach, Va., when he and two-man partner Fred Fritsch qualified for the Sarajevo Games. The duo had trained for half a year, including six weeks in West Germany, before finishing second at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Results: DeAtley, the brakeman, and Fritsch, the driver, finished 17th overall among the 28 pairs with a four-run time of 3 minutes, 32.20 seconds.

Sport: Speedskating

Birthplace: Baltimore, 1971

Background: Shilling was 6 when he was discovered at Baltimore’s Northwest Ice Rink, where the Maryland Speedskating Association was headquartered. Shilling was skating with his parents when a club coach asked whether he wanted to try speedskating. Shilling did, and enjoyed it so much, he decided to pursue the sport. By age 12, Shilling was competing in national races. After graduating from Dulaney, and a year at Essex Community College, he was accepted at the Olympic Educational Training Center at Northern Michigan, where he split time between his studies and his training. In 1995, competing in the short-track world team championships for the first time, he was on an American team that won a medal (bronze) for the first time. After thrice failing to qualify for the Winter Olympics, he secured a spot in the Salt Lake Games the day before his 30th birthday — barely. Shilling qualified for the fourth and final spot on the 1,500-meter team by one-hundredth of a second.

Results: Shilling finished 14th out of 48 in the 1,500, 2.34 seconds behind gold medalist and fellow American Derek Parra.

ROBERTO BOREA / AP Tiffany Scott and Philip Dulebohn wave to fans after competing in the pairs free skate after the figure skating world championships at the MCI Center in Washington on March 26, 2003. Tiffany Scott and Philip Dulebohn wave to fans after competing in the pairs free skate after the figure skating world championships at the MCI Center in Washington on March 26, 2003. (ROBERTO BOREA / AP)

Sport: Pair skating

Birthplace: Silver Spring, 1973

Background: Dulebohn started skating in Germantown at about age 5, following his older brother. He took part in his first competition in 1989, and that year won the U.S. novice men’s title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Baltimore. After transitioning to pairs, Dulebohn partnered with Tiffany Scott in 1996. Before qualifying for the Salt Lake Games, they finished second three times at the U.S. championships and as high as seventh at the world championships.

Results: Dulebohn and Scott finished 13th overall in the 20-pair competition.

PAUL CHIASSON / AP Kimmie Meissner kisses her gold medal during the figure skating world championships on March 25, 2006 in Calgary. Kimmie Meissner kisses her gold medal during the figure skating world championships on March 25, 2006 in Calgary. (PAUL CHIASSON / AP)

Sport: Figure skating

Birthplace: Towson, 1989