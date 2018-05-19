Local trainer's Conjecture leaves no room for doubt against short field in second race on Preakness Day

The original 12-horse field for the second race on Saturday was whittled to just four runners after the race was moved from the turf track to the dirt track, but may not have affected the outcome.

Conjecture, trained by Noah Abramson of Howard County, breezed to victory on the sloppy track in a $52,000 allowance race. It was the filly’s fourth victory in nine starts since Abramson began training her. Conjecture also has three second-place finishes over that span.

She paid $4.20 to win and $2.60 to place. Claire’s Dowery paid $3.40 to place. Bring Me Answers finished third, but there was no show payoff because of the very short field.

