Schmuck: Former Raven Zach Orr wants to come out of retirement, but NFL should not let him

It's not hard to understand why young linebacker Zach Orr wants to resume his football career, and it's certainly not a surprise that he has found some rationale to attempt to come out of retirement.

This kind of thing has happened before, with bad results. The reason Orr made the shocking announcement in January that he was retiring from the NFL was because continuing to play football could endanger his life.

That hasn't changed. Orr might've found someone to tell him the risk was more manageable, because that's what great young athletes do when they are faced with the end of a lifelong dream. That's why college basketball star Hank Gathers kept playing with a heart condition until he died on the court.

Orr, 25, has a congenital spinal condition that makes him more vulnerable to a devastating injury. For most of us, that would be the end of the conversation about whatever activity needs to cease to reduce that risk. But we've seen plenty of instances where players were willing to take any risk to keep playing the sport they love and keep making the money they can't make doing anything else.

Maybe Orr is hoping that some team will sign him for a few million this year and he can bank some security, then walk away with some kind of NFL nest egg. Maybe he just loves the game so much that even a few months away has made it impossible for him to imagine never taking the field again.

Whatever the motivation, he needs to get over it and get on with his life. He's a bright young man with terrific prospects. He can do whatever he wants -- except safely play professional football.

He said in January that he would not be able to pass an NFL physical. If that was the case then, it should be the case now.

The NFL needs to just say no instead of trumpeting on the NFL Network that he's on his way back.