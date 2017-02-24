Orioles exhibition opener not exactly a star-studded affair

The Orioles will open their Grapefruit League exhibition season today against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, but you're not going to see any of the club's stars until Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Bradenton.

Managers are under instructions from MLB to bring at least three starting players to each road game, but the WBC-extended spring schedule makes that impractical for the Orioles. Hyun Soo Kim is really the only player in the lineup who played more than half the club's games last season.

Caleb Joseph and Ryan Flaherty are the other significant position players on the trip.

Tyler Wilson will start for the Orioles against 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fullmer at newly renovated Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.