Monday pregame: Manny stays at third, Zach Britton postponed, Flaherty update and more

Orioles manager Buck Showalter indicated Monday afternoon that he probably won't move Manny Machado to shortstop while J.J. Hardy spends the next four to six weeks recovering from a fractured wrist.

"At this point, I'd rather in a perfect world leave everybody where we are and not disrupt everything,'' Showalter said. "We learned some things last year, none of them bad. ... It's pretty taxing, I think, on Manny moving back and forth especially this time of year with the number of games he has under his belt, so I want to be careful with that."

Showalter is expected to give Ruben Tejada a long look there and the Orioles will add another infielder either for today -- if weather permits the team to play tonight's series opener against the Cleveland Indians -- or whenever its next game takes place.

"We've got a lot different scenarios in place now,'' Showalter said during his pregame media briefing. "So, I think as we get a better weather report as we get closer to game time, that might dictate some of the moves we make. Obviously, we're going to add an infielder when we play our next game."

In other news, closer Zach Britton's minor league rehabilitation appearance scheduled for Monday night in Aberdeen was postponed at least until tomorrow because of the uncertain weather situation.

Showalter also said infielder Ryan Flaherty felt renewed shoulder discomfort when he tried to increase his throwing distance at extended spring training, which obviously will delay his return.

Reliever Darren O'Day could be activated Friday if a bullpen session today and a simulated game this week go well.