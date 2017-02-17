Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy has sore lower back, sent for tests

Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy was not in uniform for the Orioles' first full-squad workout today. He has been suffering from lower back spasms the past three weeks and was sent for tests Thursday and today.

Hardy underwent an MRI on Thursday and a CT Scan on Friday. He said on Friday afternoon that he also will undergo a bone scan to rule out any structural issues.

"I've been having back spasms for a couple weeks now, so we're running a bunch of tests just to make sure we can rule everything out," he said. "...When we get all those tests back, we'll know what's going on.

"It feels similar to everything I've had in the past and it's just kind of just spasms and they go away and I'm normal until I take time off and start swinging again next spring. That's about all I know."

Hardy said that he's not too concerned and feels that the extended length of spring training will allow him to recover and get ready for Opening Day. He said that if he can get back to baseball activities in early March and play in some exhibition games, he should have plenty of time.

Manager Buck Showalter indicated earlier in the week that Hardy would not be playing much during the early part of the exhibition season, but seemed to say that was the plan all along because of the extended length of spring training this year.

Showalter also said that the Orioles plan to play Manny Machado at shortstop to help him get ready for the World Baseball Classic.

Hardy did not hint at any problems when he was interviewed by reporters at FanFest. The veteran spent time on the disabled list last year, but it was for a small fracture he suffered when he fouled a ball off his foot.

"Last year honestly was about as good as I've felt since high school, so I'm kind of building off of that," Hardy said at FanFest. "I had the fluke injury with fouling the ball off my foot but other than that I felt pretty good."

Hardy was last hindered by lower back issues in 2014, missing six games in April and five games in September, but he never went on the DL for the injury.

Baltimore Sun staff writer Eduardo A. Encina contributed to this article.