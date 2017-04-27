Schmuck: The first round of the NFL draft is overdrawn, over-hyped and over way too late. But why not?

The NFL draft has gotten completely out of hand, and why not?

The No Fun League takes itself too seriously for about 50 weeks every year, so why not have a night when the best young draft-eligible college players get to dress up in their best pastel sport coats and walk the red carpet before finding out where most of them are going to be a big disappointment next season?

If you're a football fan, what would you rather be watching on a Thursday night in April, the NHL playoffs?

Spare me.

The Ravens are expected to make their pick at about 10 p.m. tonight, and your alternative on network TV is NBC's "The Blacklist," and not the one starring Colin Kaepernick.

The draft might be over-hyped and the coverage might be over the top, but everybody who cares about the oblong ball will be paying attention tonight to see who goes where.

The Ravens are expected to pick a wide receiver, a defensive end, an offensive lineman, an inside linebacker, a running back or a cornerback, depending on which mock draft you believe and which ones you will be mocking afterward.

In Ozzie Newsome we trust, but now it's time to verify.

Sure, the NFL draft is more overblown than Mel Kiper's hair, but it's the first meaningful professional sports-related event in Philadelphia in recent memory, so let's get to it.

As ESPN commentator Trey Wingo just said...

"Let the circus begin."

