Orioles' Dylan Bundy says his arm feels good on day after using new "cutter-slider"

Starting pitcher Dylan Bundy said Thursday he has experienced no discomfort after adding his “cutter-slider” to his pitching repertoire for his first exhibition start Wednesday, but he knows manager Buck Showalter is going to be watching him closely to make sure he doesn’t re-injure his elbow.

Showalter said after Bundy threw two innings against the Red Sox that he would be discussing how much Bundy uses the pitch sometime in the next few days.

“We’ve talked about it before,’’ Bundy said. “I’m sure he just wants to know how I’m feeling.”

Bundy tried to add the pitch to his fastball/curveball/changeup repertoire in 2015, but abandoned it after experiencing some discomfort at the Arizona Fall League, where he was working his way back from a shoulder issue in 2015.

“After the shoulder calcification, I went to the Fall League and I was throwing it and felt it up in here (pointing to upper forearm). It wasn’t like it hurt. It was more just tightening and cramping up on the mound. So, last year, I didn’t throw it. I wanted to get through a full season healthy and then I could get strengthened all of this up again for a full season and then I could throw it this year. And so far, it has worked.”

Showalter admits he’s still “a bit” apprehensive about the impact the pitch might have on Bundy’s long-term health, but knows that a fourth pitch could make Bundy more effective.

“It’s something he’s always had, but he took it out last year to be on the safe side,’’ Showalter said. “He had a little discomfort in his forearm and he thought that was it. He wasn’t throwing it properly. A little too much movement instead of throwing through the ball. [Pitching coach Roger McDowell] is aware of it. We’ve talked about it. He feels real good physically.”