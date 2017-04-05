Converted pitcher Dariel Alvarez injures elbow, appears headed for Tommy John surgery

Orioles minor league prospect Dariel Alvarez is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery after suffering an elbow injury while making the transition from the outfield to the mound, according to multiple sources.

Alvarez was persuaded by the club to concentrate on pitching when it became apparent he was too far down the outfield depth chart to reach the majors with the O's this season.

He was initially reluctant, but eventually agreed to the switch when he got some assurances that he would still be able to work out in right field and continue to hit.

He had pitched some during his career in Cuba, and his live arm has intrigued the Orioles for the past couple of years. The club believed moving him to the mound provided the only path to the majors for him in the organization.