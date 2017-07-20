Adam Jones leads the way to third win over Rangers, says O's are not 'going to give up'

Adam Jones doesn't spend a lot of time publicly analyzing his batting stroke, so when he was asked why each of his three hits Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers went to the opposite field, he went with the short answer.

"I was late,'' he said.

There was probably more to it than simply trying to pull a pitch and waiting a millisecond too long to make contact, but Jones insisted that his leadoff home run onto the flag court in the first inning was purely by accident.

CAPTION July 19, 2017 -- The Orioles beat the Rangers, 10-2, for a third straight win. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) July 19, 2017 -- The Orioles beat the Rangers, 10-2, for a third straight win. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Manager Buck Showalter talks about Chris Davis as well as the pitching after the Orioles' win over the Texas Rangers. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Manager Buck Showalter talks about Chris Davis as well as the pitching after the Orioles' win over the Texas Rangers. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

What wasn't an accident was the way his teammates picked up on the vibe. Jones had a key hit in each of the Orioles' three scoring innings and his teammates jumped on board.

"That's not a coincidence,'' manager Buck Showalter said.

Jones does not shy away from the concept. He's been the heart and soul of the Orioles lineup for most of a decade. Obviously, others have stepped up during certain seasons, but Jones is the constant that runs through the club's competitive renaissance.

"Man, we've had like eight or nine years of that — me trying to be like the catalyst for things,'' Jones said. "I just try to play this game as hard as I can and the guys feed off of that. When I get a hit or get on base somehow, some way, the guys just feed off of it. I'm not anything special, I just put my head down and try to play really hard and when you do that, good things tend to happen.

"Manny feeds off of it, Schoop feeds off of it and it just trickles down through the rest of the lineup. I just play the game as hard as I can and make no excuses."

The Orioles are hoping they are in the midst of a turnaround after stumbling badly over the past several weeks. They had a discouraging weekend against the Chicago Cubs, but have bounced back to win the first three games of the series against the Rangers.

That's important, Jones said, because winning quiets the trade speculation that tends to swirl around struggling teams at this point in the season.

"It shuts up all the trade rumors,'' he said. "We feel that we're still in this race. There's a long way to go and we're not just going to give up."

Jones seemed perturbed by the speculation that several of his teammates might be on the trade block, but he insisted that he wasn't.

"I don't take offense to that stuff,'' he said. "It'll just die down when you win. You'll become buyers and not sellers when you win."