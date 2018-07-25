Preston: There will never be another Ray Lewis. Just ask Ozzie Newsome.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome doesn’t like to talk much, unless it’s a special occasion.

One will occur Aug. 4, when middle linebacker Ray Lewis will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden (2013) as the only players enshrined primarily as Ravens.

Newsome selected both players in the Ravens’ first draft in 1996. The team has had two owners and three head coaches in its historynd two presidents sincethen, and the only constant has been Newsome, who saw Lewis’ every snap.

Maybe that’s why he gets a little emotional and talks so freely now about the player he chose No. 26 overall in the first round.

“You can’t replace him, you just can’t,” Newsome said. “You couldn’t replace Willie Mays. Certain guys like Bill Russell, they can’t be replaced. We have not been looking for the next Ray Lewis because there will never be another one.”

Newsome is right. In 17 years, Lewis was invited to 13 Pro Bowls, tied for the second most ever by a defensive player. He was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year twice and led the Ravens in tackles for 14 seasons. In seven games, he had more than 20 tackles.

No linebacker, including Dick Butkus, Ray Nitschke and Willie Lanier, could run sideline to sideline like Lewis.

Is he the best middle linebacker ever?

Newsome, who was inducted as a tight end in 1999, won’t compare Hall of Famers. That would be disrespectful to his peers and the game. But he said Lewis changed the way the position was played.

“It was his ability to cover,” Newsome said. “I don’t think there was a back that we put Ray on that he couldn’t find a way to cover. So he was never a liability in that sense. He had that great ability to change direction and a strong willingness not to ever lose.”

Like most Baltimore fans, Newsome has his favorite Lewis memories. Was it Lewis pile-driving Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair into the turf in a January 2001 playoff game? What about him stealing the ball from running back Eddie George for an interception in the same game?

Or was it the time Lewis rolled Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis backward in 2003, or the crushing block that freed Chris McAlister during a 107-yard return of a missed field-goal attempt in 2002?

Lewis mauled a lot of opposing players, from Bam Morris to Hines Ward, but Newsome prefers Lewis’ performance in Super Bowl XXXV, in which he had five tackles and knocked down four passes as the New York Giants finished with only 152 yards of total offense.

Final score: Ravens 34, Giants 7. Lewis was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

For the first time, there are two middle linebackers and two wide receivers in the same Pro Football Hall of Class. But it's hard to argue with linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and wide receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens. Add safety Brian Dawkins, senior nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile, along with contributor Bobby Beathard, and it's quite a Class of 2018.

“Man, he must have deflected five or six passes, and then there was the tackle he made on Tiki Barber where he broke free and was running down the sideline,” Newsome said. “I mean, that performance was the greatest individual performance I have ever seen from any player on a high school, college or pro level.”

Lewis was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year that season, but he was the NFL’s top performer. He couldn’t be blocked, but more importantly, he took away opponents’ desire to play against him.

During that season, Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon, playing in Baltimore, refused to go back into the game late in the fourth quarter because he didn’t want to go against Lewis and the Ravens defense.

A day later, Bengals coach Bruce Coslet resigned.

That season was a great comeback for Lewis. In the previous offseason, Lewis, along with two other men, was indicted on murder and aggravated-assault charges after an incident outside an Atlanta nightclub.

Lewis eventually pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in connection with the stabbing deaths, but returned for the 2000 season.

“You have to remember, when he came back, he did the press conference and we had nothing but Baltimore Ravens behind him,” Newsome said. “I will never forget, and this is what he said: ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get back up.’

“Boy, did he get back up.”

Newsome and Lewis have always had a strong relationship. While Newsome gets the credit for drafting Lewis, he acknowledges that Bill Belichick and Mike Lombardi played major roles in the selection.

Belichick, the current New England Patriots coach, was still the coach of the Cleveland Browns, and Lombardi was in charge of player personnel when the move to Baltimore was announced. They had already done a lot of the legwork on Lewis and had scheduled an interview with him during the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Newsome was still an assistant coach gradually moving into the front office, but if Belichick had shown Lewis some love, so had Newsome.

“I knew about Ray because Mike Lombardi had put him on a list for us to review at the combine,” Newsome said. “I never will forget we watched the Baylor game, I believe, and Ray made every play. I wasn’t in charge at that time, I just happen to be in on the little circle.”

Newsome hasn’t forgotten his first impression of Lewis.

“He was a Baptist preacher,” Newsome said. “He was very passionate the way he talked about how he played the game, how he prepared.”

Newsome eventually became the Ravens’ top personnel official and later sent linebackers coach Maxie Baughan to Florida to work out Lewis. Scout George Kokinis, now a team personnel assistant, visited Lewis as well.

“George was doing this thing we call the box, which was an agility drill, and George said he was one of the most competitive individuals that he ever had, and George had boxed a whole lot of top athletes over the last three or four years,” Newsome said. “George said every time Ray would ask, ‘Who did this?’ And he would try to beat that number.”