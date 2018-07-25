Impressions Ray Lewis left on teammates and team officials

From favorite hits, favorite games and inspiring performances, here’s what former teammates, team officials and fans remember about watching Ray Lewis play for the Ravens:

‘Greatest individual performance’

For Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, one game sticks out: Super Bowl XXXV. The Ravens, and Lewis, dominated the New York Giants, drubbing them, 34-7. Lewis was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“Man, he must have deflected five or six passes, and then there was the tackle he made on Tiki Barber where he broke free and was running down the sideline,” Newsome said. “I mean, that performance was the greatest individual performance I have ever seen from any player on a high school, college or pro level.”

‘Do something bigger’

Running back Jamal Lewis played with the linebacker from 2000 to 2006 and was instrumental as a rookie in helping the Ravens win their first Super Bowl. He rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Giants. He was just the second rookie to top 100 yards in a Super Bowl. His favorite moments were when “we were getting ready to play and Ray running out of the tunnel.”

“To watch him transform into a machine was an intimidating factor and left an imposing impression on the other team. They were more excited to watch him come out of the tunnel than we were. It all started one day when Ray and I, and there was one other player, we were just sitting around at his house. At that time, Ray was just coming out like everyone else. We started talking and we agreed that Ray should do something bigger and add some music to it. That’s when the song — “Hot in Herre” — was out, so we choreographed it. I didn’t think Ray would do it. I thought [coach Brian] Billick would shut it down.

“That Saturday night before he came out with it, he came up to me and said, ‘I got it, man, I got it down with the music and everything.’ He came out with it that Sunday, and the place goes crazy. I knew it was big, but I didn’t know how big until I went to Cleveland. Their players would tell the rookies, ‘Wait until you see Ray Lewis come out of the tunnel.’ I told them they should be concentrating on winning.

“He should do it at the Hall of Fame. I hope he is in shape,” Jamal Lewis said, laughing.

For the first time, there are two middle linebackers and two wide receivers in the same Pro Football Hall of Class. But it's hard to argue with linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and wide receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens. Add safety Brian Dawkins, senior nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile, along with contributor Bobby Beathard, and it's quite a Class of 2018.

‘It took the wind out of him’

Tony Siragusa, the mammoth defensive tackle who helped keep offensive linemen from blocking Lewis from 1997 to 2001, remembered a particular hit by Lewis. But he didn’t see the hit that shook the state of Tennessee; he heard it.

“We were playing Tennessee one year in Tennessee, and I’m going down the line occupying two guys. I take them both down and force [Titans running back] Eddie George into the B-gap where Ray was going to be. I didn’t see him tackle Eddie George; I heard it. Ray hit him so hard, it took the wind out of him. I didn’t mind taking on two guys as long as Ray kept knocking the wind out of people. By the second half, people had to decide if they were still going to double me or double Ray, and that’s when I would get my tackles. I’m not sure Eddie George ever finished a game against us because of Ray.

“Ray’s first year there, he didn’t make the Pro Bowl, and the second year, they brought me in. I was in the hall and heard him telling guys in the locker room that he was going to the Pro Bowl because they just signed Siragusa and he was grinning from ear to ear. I was glad he had that type of confidence in me.”

‘God, I need a sign’

Few players or teammates chided Ray Lewis more than Bart Scott, who remembered one of Lewis’ famed speeches before the Ravens played the Miami Dolphins in a wild-card playoff game in January 2009.

“I was the jokester, the ass in the room, the guy who would call Ray out at times,” Scott said. “It was the night before we played Miami, and the coach asked if anyone had anything to say. I knew Ray was going to get up. He was from Miami and had been to his home. He was not going to let this moment pass, and sure enough, he gets up and starts talking. ‘Guys, I was home, lying in my pool and I said, “God, I need a sign. I need something from you to tell me about tomorrow’s game.” And guess what, the heavens opened up and a sea gull landed in my pool. Well, that’s the sign I was waiting for. That means we’re going to win tomorrow.’

“So everyone is waiting for me to say something because they know I am the knucklehead. So I turn to Ray and say, ‘Maybe the sea gull landed in the water close to you because you live near the beach. But if a sea gull landed next to you while you were floating on an inner tube in your pool and you caught that damn sea gull, then you are indeed a gladiator, the greatest player that ever lived.’

“Ray just kind of looked at me, and we started laughing. We still talk about that speech all the time. With Ray, I was kind of the knucklehead little brother. But it was great playing next to Ray because of his work ethic and him being a student of the game. He was always in great shape, and I have tremendous respect for him.”

‘Match me, we’ll win’

For kicker Matt Stover, when the Ravens were “the youngest team ever assembled in the NFL” in 2003 ,Lewis put the team on his back.

“Ray Lewis stood up before the team and said, ‘Match me, we’ll win.’ I’ll never forget that talk. I see it because it still sends chills up and down my spine. We went to the playoffs that year, and that tells you how talented and gifted he was as a speaker, because we had no business being in the playoffs.

“Both [Brian] Billick and [John] Harbaugh were blessed to have Ray Lewis in their locker room. No player on the team was going to let that guy down. His style and, at times, his mannerisms were different than the way I would have done it, but he never demeaned any of his teammates regardless of their position. He had a way of empowering everyone, and that made everybody better.

“I have never met a guy who played with him who didn’t respect him. I’ve watched him when he was a young player, and even guys like Rod Woodson, who was already a Hall of Fame player before he came here, gravitated to a young Ray Lewis. That’s another sign of a gifted player.”