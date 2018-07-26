Rare birds: Ray Lewis and Ed Reed shared bond, could enter Hall of Fame back-to-back

If you take a half step back and say it out loud, the scenario sounds preposterous.

A player of uncommon passion with a studious nature and an uncanny ability to translate the pictures in his head to furious action makes his way from the University of Miami to Baltimore. He’s drafted lower than his production seems to merit, but he redefines his position for the modern NFL, becomes a role model to teammates and forges an eternal bond with his adopted city, on and off the field.

Six years later, another player who fits the same description — beat for beat — makes the same college-to-NFL trek. He’s equally underestimated, yet forges his own indelible legacy as a leader and unique force in the modern game.

These men, who hardly knew each other before they became co-workers, grow as close as brothers. Their relationship becomes more complicated over the years, but they’re eternally linked. And as it shakes out, the older man goes into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and the younger seems lined up to follow in 2019.

That’s the tale of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

They played together for 11 seasons in Baltimore — Lewis the vocal leader and roving hit man in the middle of a mighty defense and Reed the wise-hearted raptor patrolling the back end. They combined to make 17 Pro Bowls in that span, won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year trophies in 2003 and 2004, and taught several generations of Ravens what it meant to be a professional. If Reed is elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility next winter, as many expect, they’ll share that honor as well.

“The things we’ve done will never be replicated,” Reed said. “Back-to-back Defensive Players of the Year. And then Ray goes [into the Hall of Fame] this year and if they so happen to bless me and put me in the year after that, who does those things? Who does those things?”

Same approach

Given the reputation of the Miami program — the mighty U — many observers assumed Lewis had mentored Reed for years when the Ravens drafted the safety in 24th overall in 2002. That was not the case.

“Miami was in a different place at the time,” Reed recalled. “Those guys were older and dealt with a lot of stuff. They were kind of pushed away and didn’t want to come around at the time. So I didn’t know Ray.”

Once Reed arrived in Baltimore, however, they recognized each other as kindred spirits in ways that ran far deeper than their shared alma mater.

Those who played with both men, such as current Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, still speak with awe of Lewis and Reed’s shared devotion to offseason conditioning and, especially, in-season film study. They guided defensive teammates through nighttime film sessions. But Lewis and Reed also held their own film sessions, just to prepare for those wider team gatherings.

“Ain’t much when it comes to football he wasn’t going to do,” Reed said. “Ray was a Hall of Famer when I met him, man. It was like, wow. I was blown away at how he studied tape and what he thinks about football. If he could have gotten all 53 guys to work out with him in the offseason, he would have done that, to make sure if there was anything he could do, he did do it. If he could still do it right now, he’d do it.”

Rather than feel daunted by Lewis’s obsession, Reed was drawn to it.

“They were extremely close, especially early in Ed’s career,” said Kevin Byrne, the Ravens’ senior vice president of community and public relations since the franchise moved from Cleveland. “Ed almost lived at Ray’s house. It’s like, why do movie stars marry other movie stars? Because they understand each other.”

They nicknamed one another “Sugar Ray” and “Quick” after the Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy characters in the film ”Harlem Nights.”

After Reed’s rookie season, the pair traveled to Jamaica for a series of workouts that Lewis said defied belief.

For the first time, there are two middle linebackers and two wide receivers in the same Pro Football Hall of Class. But it's hard to argue with linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and wide receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens. Add safety Brian Dawkins, senior nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile, along with contributor Bobby Beathard, and it's quite a Class of 2018.

“That was when our relationship kicked off to the point he realized, ‘Big bro don’t want nothing but to make me great,’” Lewis said. “I said we’ve got to eat a certain way, we’ve got to live a certain way, we’ve got to pray a certain way, we’ve got to read a certain way. …We looked at each other every day, and I know every day he didn’t like me. I know every day he didn’t smile and say, ‘I’m glad I’m out here with bro.’ Because every day was a day of pure work, grind.”

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti still finds the relationship between the two men fascinating.

“You think, ‘Was Ed Reed always that way? Did Ray teach Ed that or did Ed come with it and found a partner in arms?’ ” Bisciotti mused. “They weren’t in school at the same time, even though it’s the same school. So then you have to ask, ‘Why was Ed the same as Ray?’ And I don’t have a clear answer.”

There was no question they shared a commitment that other players, even really good ones, could not match.

“To sit there and watch 20 hours of film to get 10 percent better against your opponent that week. They weren’t sitting at home playing video games,” Bisciotti said. “That was their video game. They were studying six hours of film to try to find one tell, maybe the toe of the left guard could show whether it was run or pass. The detail they would study was fascinating, and they would come back and tell the coaches things the coaches didn’t even pick up.”

Different people

This affinity was especially interesting because Reed and Lewis were different people and if anything, grew more different over time.

“Ed is a very reserved, quiet man. He’s a passionate leader, but he doesn’t articulate it quite the way Ray does,” said Brian Billick, who coached Lewis for nine seasons and Reed for six. “And their personalities in their personal lives are very different. It just shows you, football is a bonding experience that can go past that sort of thing. But they are very, very different people from very different backgrounds.”

Together, Lewis and Reed created a culture that persisted even as their careers wound down. Suggs, for example, has said there’s no way he’d be entering his 16th season as a productive player if he had not learned from them.