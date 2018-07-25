Ray Lewis by the numbers

1 – Super Bowl MVP honor, earned same season (2000) as one of his two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards
1 – Safety, recorded in 1999
2 – Super Bowl rings (XXXV and XLVII)
4 – Career touchdowns, including the postseason
5 – Seasons that Lewis led the NFL in tackles
7 – NFL first-team All-Pro honors, tied for fourth most in league history
13 – Pro Bowl selections, tied for second most in the NFL
14 – Seasons Lewis led the Ravens in tackles, 1996-2001, 2003-2004, 2006-2011
17 – Seasons spent with the Ravens, the most in team history
20 – Career fumble recoveries, the most in Ravens history and seven more than No. 2 on the list
21 – Most postseason games played by a Raven
25 – Ravens franchise record for most tackles in one game
26 – Overall draft pick Ravens used to select Lewis in 1996, the team’s second-ever draft selection
31 – Lewis’ interceptions, second most in Ravens history
41.5 – Career sacks, fourth in Ravens history
52 – Lewis’ number, retired by the Ravens after his career ended
164 – Ravens wins during Lewis’ career, including playoffs
204 – NFL-record number of games it took for Lewis to reach 30 sacks and 30 interceptions
225 – Franchise record for single-season tackles (2003)
228 – Total career games, most by a Raven to date
503 – Interception return yards, second most by a Raven after Ed Reed
2,643 – Career tackles, the most by a Raven