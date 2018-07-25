The Baltimore Sun
Ray Lewis by the numbers

1 – Super Bowl MVP honor, earned same season (2000) as one of his two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards

1 – Safety, recorded in 1999

2 – Super Bowl rings (XXXV and XLVII)

4 – Career touchdowns, including the postseason

5 – Seasons that Lewis led the NFL in tackles

7 – NFL first-team All-Pro honors, tied for fourth most in league history

13 – Pro Bowl selections, tied for second most in the NFL

14 – Seasons Lewis led the Ravens in tackles, 1996-2001, 2003-2004, 2006-2011

17 – Seasons spent with the Ravens, the most in team history

20 – Career fumble recoveries, the most in Ravens history and seven more than No. 2 on the list

21 – Most postseason games played by a Raven

25 – Ravens franchise record for most tackles in one game

26 – Overall draft pick Ravens used to select Lewis in 1996, the team’s second-ever draft selection

31 – Lewis’ interceptions, second most in Ravens history

41.5 – Career sacks, fourth in Ravens history

52 – Lewis’ number, retired by the Ravens after his career ended

164 – Ravens wins during Lewis’ career, including playoffs

204 – NFL-record number of games it took for Lewis to reach 30 sacks and 30 interceptions

225 – Franchise record for single-season tackles (2003)

228 – Total career games, most by a Raven to date

503 – Interception return yards, second most by a Raven after Ed Reed

2,643 – Career tackles, the most by a Raven

