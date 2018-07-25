Ray Lewis by the numbers

1 – Super Bowl MVP honor, earned same season (2000) as one of his two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards

1 – Safety, recorded in 1999

2 – Super Bowl rings (XXXV and XLVII)

4 – Career touchdowns, including the postseason

5 – Seasons that Lewis led the NFL in tackles

7 – NFL first-team All-Pro honors, tied for fourth most in league history

13 – Pro Bowl selections, tied for second most in the NFL

14 – Seasons Lewis led the Ravens in tackles, 1996-2001, 2003-2004, 2006-2011

17 – Seasons spent with the Ravens, the most in team history

20 – Career fumble recoveries, the most in Ravens history and seven more than No. 2 on the list

21 – Most postseason games played by a Raven

25 – Ravens franchise record for most tackles in one game

26 – Overall draft pick Ravens used to select Lewis in 1996, the team’s second-ever draft selection

31 – Lewis’ interceptions, second most in Ravens history

For the first time, there are two middle linebackers and two wide receivers in the same Pro Football Hall of Class. But it's hard to argue with linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and wide receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens. Add safety Brian Dawkins, senior nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile, along with contributor Bobby Beathard, and it's quite a Class of 2018.

41.5 – Career sacks, fourth in Ravens history

52 – Lewis’ number, retired by the Ravens after his career ended

164 – Ravens wins during Lewis’ career, including playoffs

204 – NFL-record number of games it took for Lewis to reach 30 sacks and 30 interceptions

225 – Franchise record for single-season tackles (2003)

228 – Total career games, most by a Raven to date

503 – Interception return yards, second most by a Raven after Ed Reed

2,643 – Career tackles, the most by a Raven