In life after the NFL, Ray Lewis expands his ambitions — TV, philanthropy, bourbon — if not his popularity

Not long after leaving professional football atop the sport’s highest peak, Ray Lewis tried to climb a mountain.

In May 2013, the former Ravens linebacker announced that he would make his way up Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa. “I am so FIRED UP for this adventure,” he said in a statement, the capitalization indicating he had perhaps found another outlet for his famous passion. Over three months earlier, he had played the last game of his Hall of Fame-bound NFL career, a win in Super Bowl XLVII, his “last ride” having ended under falling purple confetti.

But early that July came retirement blues. TackleKili, the organization Lewis was working with to raise money for and awareness of the need for clean water in East Africa, announced that Lewis had been unable to partake in the climb. A foot injury and fever had sidelined him.

"In the end, Ray’s decision was to let the team move on without him, rather than hold them back or put himself in a position where an injury which requires surgery could become even more complicated," TackleKili said in a statement.

The charitable mission, along with ESPN’s recent hiring of Lewis as an NFL analyst, would set the tone for Lewis’ post-retirement life. Over the five-plus years since he last played for the Ravens, Lewis has broadened his ambitions, if not his popular appeal. He has thrived in some areas, come up short in others but always remained active, as if manning the middle of some imaginary office space.

On TV, football fans still want to hear him talk, but he hasn’t always said the smart thing. Some Ravens fans wished his M&T Bank Stadium statue gone, but for reasons he said were ill conceived. He has produced a podcast and a New York Times best-seller, overseen rising football stars and his children’s growth into young adults. And through it all, he has remained committed to expanding his imprint, be it through local charities or national endeavors.

But Lewis’ most public face has been that of a commentator. A day after Lewis announced in early January 2013 that he would be retiring at the end of the Ravens’ season, Sports Illustrated reported that Lewis was close to signing a multiyear contract with ESPN.

As a player, his charged, zealous pregame speeches were all but made for TV. As a prominent analyst on ESPN’s NFL coverage, he found that some things were better left unsaid. Among his faux pas at the network:

» Taking out his credit card, waving it in front of the camera and offering to pay half of any fine the NFL might impose on San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks for a hit on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

» Defending the Ravens a day after ESPN reported that the organization had purposefully misdirected the investigation into Ray Rice’s domestic-violence incident, and saying of the footage: “There’s some things you can cover up, and there’s some things you can’t.”

» Giving a pep talk to the Bills, then coached by former Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan, the day before commentating on a “Monday Night Football” game between Buffalo and the New England Patriots — and not disclosing it on air.

“It’s not surprising that he got that first TV job at ESPN,” said Andrew Bucholtz, who covers sports media for Awful Announcing. But Lewis “kept on being the Ray Lewis we’d seen with the Ravens,” he said, and not a sage analyst dispensing insights into the game’s nuances.

“I think they figured that [charisma] would translate,” Bucholtz added. “I’m not sure it did in the way ESPN hoped.”

In 2016, Lewis was out at the network. A year later, he joined Fox Sports 1, then Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” There have been other headline-making, head-scratching statements since — in April, he said of seemingly troubled New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: “Where there's no God, there's chaos. Odell has removed God from his life” — but they were of little concern to Ravens fans. That was just Ray being Ray.