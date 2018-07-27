Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018

For the first time, there are two middle linebackers and two wide receivers in the same Pro Football Hall of Class. But it's hard to argue with linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and wide receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens. Add safety Brian Dawkins, senior nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile, along with contributor Bobby Beathard, and it's quite a Class of 2018.

Ravens fans know all about Ray Lewis, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 4 after a 17-year career in Baltimore. But before you watch the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, here’s an in-depth look at the other seven members of the Hall’s Class of 2018. Robert Brazile Position: Linebacker Team: Houston Oilers (1975-1984) Born: Feb. 7, 1953, in Mobile, Ala. College: Jackson State Drafted: 1975, first round (sixth overall) Why he’s in: Brazile, nicknamed “Dr. Doom” for his size (6 feet 4, 241 pounds) and speed (4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash), earned seven straight Pro Bowl nods from 1977 to 1983, five first-team All-Pro honors from 1976 to 1980 and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 1975. Widely considered one of the league’s supreme hitters and pass rushers, he led the Oilers as a rookie to their first season above .500 in eight years. He is a member of the 1970s NFL All-Decade roster. By the numbers: Brazile started and played 147 consecutive games (an Oilers record), and had 14 fumble recoveries, 13 interceptions for 201 yards and 11 sacks. The sacks came over the last three seasons of his career, from 1982 to 1984, as the NFL did not officially record them until 1982. Tackles were not recorded until 2001. Career highlights: Piloted the Oilers to AFC title games in 1978 and 1979, as well as 10-win seasons from 1978 to 1980. Brazile (unofficially) had 95 solo and 98 assisted tackles for a career-best 185 during the 1978 season, including nine tackles during that season’s AFC championship game. Did you know? The moniker “Dr. Doom” didn’t come from fans or media, but from College Hall of Fame linebacker Richard Wood, who was then playing for Southern California. Wood came up with the name while talking with sportscaster Howard Cosell before the college all-star game, referencing a cartoon character. Cosell had to persuade Brazile to accept the name, saying, “It means ‘Death On Offensive Men.’ It fits you.” On being named to the Hall of Fame: “That’s a phone call I’d been waiting on for years, to say that I’m being considered to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Brazile told AL.com. “It means so much to me to try to sum it up in one word, I just can’t do it. I get all types of emotions with it, feelings that normally I don’t have. I’m so excited, and not just for Robert Brazile. This award is going to touch the city of Mobile, my children, my family, my coaches, my teammates, my college. It’s a lot of people involved in it.” What they’re saying about him: “There’ll never be another one like Robert. They finally got him up there where he belongs. I couldn’t feel happier.” — Former Oilers coach Wade Phillips “Congratulations to Robert. That’s such an incredible honor for him to achieve. It’s what every football player works for and dreams about. I hope he enjoys wearing that gold jacket because that's going to be an unbelievable experience for him." — Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt Sources: profootballhof.com, espn.com, AL.com Jerry Kramer Position: Guard/kicker Team: Green Bay Packers (1958-1968) Born: Jan. 23, 1936, in Jordan, Mont. College: Idaho Drafted: 1958, fourth round (39th overall) Why he's in: Kramer overcame multiple injuries, including intestinal problems that needed eight surgeries, to be considered one of the NFL's top blockers. He was named a member of the All-NFL team five times and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. A member of the 1960s NFL All-Decade team, Kramer also earned spots on the Super Bowl Silver Anniversary team and the NFL 50th Anniversary Team. By the numbers: Kramer scored 177 points on 90 extra points and 29 field goals as the team’s kicker over the course of three seasons. Career highlights: Kramer was valued by his teammates for his leadership, which helped the Packers to wins in Super Bowls I and II and five NFL championships, including a block in the 1967 “Ice Bowl” that allowed Bart Starr’s game-winning touchdown. He set an NFL championship game record for most field-goal attempts with five against the New York Giants in 1962. He also set the Green Bay franchise record for most single-season PATs with 43 in 1963. His only postseason loss in 11 seasons came against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL championship game in 1960. Did you know? Kramer became a sportswriter while still playing for the Packers. He published two books during his career, including a best-selling chronicle of life as a professional offensive lineman called Instant Replay. He also wrote a 1985 book on where the Packers’ Super Bowl I players ended up, and released a CD set in 2005 that includes Vince Lombardi’s last speech as Packers coach in the locker room after Super Bowl II.