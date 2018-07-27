Greatest Ray Lewis quotes

“What time is it? Game time! What time is it? Game time! Any dogs in the house? [Four barks] Any dogs in the house? [Four barks].” — Lewis’ famous pregame chant

“God has never made a mistake. It ain’t about one play.” — Lewis to his teammates in the locker room after a loss to the New England Patriots in the January 2012 AFC championship game

“You gotta be hungry for it. You’ve got to put everything you got on it. Everything! Every second. You have to be the first one in line. That’s how leaders are born.” — Lewis

“Don’t walk through life just playing football. Don’t walk through life just being an athlete. Athletics will fade. Character and integrity and really making an impact on someone’s life, that’s the ultimate vision, that’s the ultimate goal — bottom line.” — Lewis’ Under Armour speech to kids in 2017

“Great things come in small packages.” — Lewis to Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher at the 1996 NFL scouting combine

“You take five fingers. Individually, I can pin any one of them, but if I pin them together [Lewis makes a fist], it’s damn near impossible to turn this around.” — Lewis

“I’m not just here in this city to play football. I’m here to actually create real change in this city.” — Lewis during a news conference

“In any war, you put your back to mine, I put my back to yours, and let’s do what we gotta do.” — Lewis

“You’ve got to go out and show them that I’m a different creature now than I was five minutes ago, ’cause I’m pissed off for greatness. ’Cause if you ain’t pissed off for greatness, that just means you’re OK with being mediocre.” — Lewis to the Stanford men’s basketball team in 2012

“If the world wants to see me stumble now, I’ll stumble with a [Super Bowl] ring on my finger.” — Lewis after Super Bowl XXXV

“And a lot of people always look at me and they always say, ‘Man, how did you become this great football player?' It wasn't football that drove me. It was making sure a man would never put his hands on my mom again, is what drove me.” — Lewis on his mother’s battle with domestic abuse

“I ride my bicycle all the time. There’s one thing about my bicycle. I’m riding, I’m riding, I’m riding. And no matter how tired I start to get, it’s never about this pedal I’m pedaling, it’s about the next pedal, and if you can get to that next one, your bike will keep moving.” — Lewis

“And now I get to ride into the sunset with my second ring. ... Baltimore! Baltimore! We coming home, baby! We did it!" — Lewis after winning Super Bowl XLVII

“You can’t hurt this. I’m a machine, jerk.” — Lewis to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game

from the bench

“If you’re running out of energy, get tired, look at me. I got too much.” — Lewis

“Shhh. Be quiet. Tonight is the night we ride, 30 camouflage Hummers with brothers inside.” — Lewis on the sidelines, referencing Juvenile’s “U Understand”

“That was a gift, wasn’t it? That was a ‘Happy New Year.’ ” — Lewis after dropping a potential interception during his last home game, an AFC wild-card round win in January 2013 against Indianapolis Colts

“If tomorrow wasn’t promised, what would you give for today?” — Lewis, again, to the Stanford men’s basketball team in 2012

"When we all go on to heaven, you have to ask yourself, will you hear those two words, 'Well done?’ " — Lewis to a crowd of Baltimoreans in 2011

“Every day of your life will be a one-on-one battle. The one-on-one battle is with yourself.” — Lewis to the University of Miami football camp in 2016

“Now, when Ray Lewis walks out there … child, I hear everything from ‘murderer,’ I hear everything from ‘n-----,’ I hear everything from ‘You shouldn’t be playing football.’ And when I break it all down, I know they’re talking about yesterday! … Church: Every time I step onto the football field, He’s prepared a table for me in the presence of my enemy!” — Lewis from a Sports Illustrated story in 2006

“Baltimore, I love you for life.” — Lewis in a video on Twitter after he was elected to the Hall of Fame

“Where you are is where you are supposed to be. Now it’s up to you to complete the race. But you want to complete the race by looking each other in the eyes and ask yourself one question: ‘What will I give up for the person that’s beside me? What will I sacrifice?’ ” — Lewis to the St. Paul’s girls lacrosse team in 2012, per PressBoxOnline.com

“Somebody asked me the other day, who do I cheer for? I don’t cheer for nobody. I cheer for one team: the Ravens. And that’s forever. I’m forever a Raven. I pick and lose with them and I pick and win with them.” — Lewis in a Baltimore Sun Q&A in 2015

For the first time, there are two middle linebackers and two wide receivers in the same Pro Football Hall of Class. But it's hard to argue with linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and wide receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens. Add safety Brian Dawkins, senior nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile, along with contributor Bobby Beathard, and it's quite a Class of 2018.

