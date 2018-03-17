Running back Danny Woodhead announces retirement just days after being released by Ravens

Danny Woodhead, an undrafted running back out of Chadron State who played nine seasons in the NFL, announced his retirement less than a week after he was released by the Ravens.

Woodhead, 33, made the announcement on Instagram early Saturday morning.

“God had crazy plans for a small little kid from North Platte, NE!” Woodhead wrote. “It’s been a wild ride and feel so blessed He allowed me to do what I loved for so long. But now it’s time to say goodbye to the game I love.”

Woodhead signed with the Ravens last March, but his one season with the team was marred by injuries. He aggravated a hamstring injury on the team’s first offensive drive of the regular season and he missed the next eight games while on injured reserve.

Woodhead returned to action on Nov. 19 in a victory over the Green Bay Packers. However, he never made the consistent impact that the Ravens had hoped. He rushed for 56 yards on 14 carries and caught 33 balls for 200 yards in eight games.

He struggled with injuries in the second half of his career, missing all but three games in 2014 and only playing in two games in 2016 after tearing up his knee. For his career, he finished with 2,238 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, 300 receptions for 2,698 yards and 17 receiving scores.

In his Instagram post, Woodhead thanked the Ravens and their coach, John Harbaugh, along with the other three organizations he played with during his career and their head coaches and running backs coaches.

Playing his college football at Chadron State in Nebraska, Woodhead never received an invite to the NFL scouting combine. He signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2008 and spent his entire rookie year on injured reserve.

Woodhead spent parts of three seasons with the Jets, parts of three more with the New England Patriots and four seasons with the San Diego Chargers before signing with the Ravens in 2017.

The Ravens’ release of Woodhead on Tuesday saved $1.75 million in salary cap space. The two sides couldn’t agree on a revised contract before the Ravens moved on.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun