Ravens officially place RB Danny Woodhead on IR, promote Jeremy Langford from practice squad

Ravens running back Danny Woodhead now has eight weeks to recuperate from an injured left hamstring.

The Ravens put the veteran on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he won’t be eligible to return to game action until the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 19.

If the Ravens decide Woodhead is one of two players they’ll bring back to the active roster from IR, he can return to practice in six weeks, but he can’t be activated until after eight weeks. The Ravens have a Week 10 bye, so that means Woodhead wouldn’t be able to play until Week 11.

To take his place on the roster, the Ravens promoted former Chicago Bears running back Jeremy Langford to the active roster. The Ravens added Langford to the practice squad Sept. 4.

Langford started five games for the Bears during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He has 210 carries for 737 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, and 41 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.

Langford, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2015. He was expected to be the Bears’ starting back last year, but an ankle injury and the emergence of rookie Jordan Howard started his slide down the depth chart.

He was let go by the Bears following the preseason after they claimed Taquan Mizzell off waivers from the Ravens.

It’s unclear whether Langford will be active for the Ravens’ game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. They could choose to just have two running backs — Terrance West (Towson University, Northwestern High) and Buck Allen — active.

Woodhead, 32, who battled a hamstring problem throughout training camp, is a significant loss for the Ravens. He was on the field for just six plays in the opener against the Cincinnati Bengals before he pulled his left hamstring running a pass route near the goal line. He had three catches for 33 yards and one carry for 4 yards.

