Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams returns to practice after missing Sunday's game

The Ravens welcomed back a big piece of their defense to the practice field.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, whose absence was glaring in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, returned to practice Wednesday. However, it’s still too early to know if he’ll be able to play Sunday when the Ravens (2-1) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) in an early battle for first place in the AFC North.

Williams was sidelined Sunday because of a foot injury he sustained in the Week 2 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens had three players not practicing: tight ends Maxx Williams and Benjamin Watson and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill.

Like Brandon Williams, Maxx Williams sat out the Jaguars game because of an ankle injury.

Watson appears to be getting a standard veteran’s day off.

Hill has been sidelined for nearly a month because of a hamstring injury that occurred in the final full practice before the Ravens’ Aug. 31 preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints.

