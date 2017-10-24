Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin said he and Breshad Perriman are ‘doing everything we can to’ play Thursday

The Ravens pass offense has been practically anemic over the past two games, and a contributing factor has been the absence of the unit’s top three wide receivers.

Jeremy Maclin has sat out back-to-back losses to the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings because of a shoulder injury. Breshad Perriman left the game against Chicago in the second quarter because of a concussion, and Mike Wallace suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday’s 24-16 loss at Minnesota.

It might seem that there would be pressure on Maclin and Perriman to return for Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins at 8:25 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. But Maclin — who still leads the team in touchdown catches with two and ranks third in receiving yards with 159 — said that isn’t the case.

“Maybe from the outside looking in, but at the end of the day, me being the type of person that I am and him being the person he is, we’re doing everything we can to get out there and play,” he said after Monday afternoon’s practice. “It’s two totally different situations. He was in the concussion protocol, and I was dealing with my own issue. But I think we’re trying to do everything we can to get out there and play.”

All three receivers participated on a limited basis in Monday’s session, which would seem especially significant with Michael Campanaro not practicing because of a shoulder ailment. Coach John Harbaugh took the return of the three receivers as “a positive sign.”

“We’ve had Jeremy [sitting] out [practice] the last two weeks, and he was unable to play,” he said. “I guess right now, I’m just kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’ The way it’s been going with all that, we’ll see. Whoever you see jogging out there at kickoff — you know kickoff time — they’ll be playing. Up until that point, I don’t know. I’d probably like to be coy with you and say, ‘I’m not going to talk about it.’ But at this point, it’s like, we’ll see.”Without the aforementioned trio and Chris Matthews (thigh), Campanaro, Chris Moore and Griff Whalen were the only available wide receivers against the Vikings. While they performed admirably, the offense has scored only one touchdown in the past two games and could really use Maclin or Perriman or Wallace against Miami.

Maclin was noncommittal about whether he would return against the Dolphins.

“I think time heals all,” he said. “So anytime you have time off, whatever you’re dealing with, it’s going to get better. So I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”

