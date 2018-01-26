Lawyer for Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey hopes case is wrapped up quickly

The attorney for Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey wants to resolve the case against the Ravens cornerback sooner rather than later.

Paul Patterson said he has requested a meeting with the district attorney in an effort to dismiss the charge of third-degree robbery against Humphrey, who was arrested Thursday and booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail because of a Jan. 13 confrontation with an Uber driver over a cell phone charger.

“We want the eyewitnesses to be present, and they’re stepping forward, and we will have their affidavits so that they don’t waste time and resources on this,” Patterson said Friday. “It is obvious the Uber driver is out for some sort of gain, and it’s a shame our court system has to entertain such frivolous charges against Marlon. It boils down to mistakenly identifying an iPhone charger and an Android charger.”

Patterson said if the district attorney opts to pursue the case, there will be a preliminary hearing to determine if there is probable cause to move forward. Then a trial date would be set, which could take between six to 12 months to be scheduled.

The alleged robbery involved a dispute between Humphrey and the Uber driver, who informed police officers that the 21-year-old cornerback took a $15 cell phone charger out of the car and into Hotel Capstone in Tuscaloosa. The driver also alleged that Humphrey elbowed him and balled up his fist to intimidate the driver.

Humphrey, who signed a four-year, $11.8 million contract after being the 16th overall in April’s NFL draft, has not spoken publicly about the incident. But the Ravens issued a statement Thursday, saying in part, “Marlon told us that it was a misunderstanding regarding a $15 telephone charger, which he thought was his.”

Patterson said Humphrey, who traveled with two female companions, has eyewitnesses who will dispute the driver’s version of the event.

Humphrey ended the season as a starter, replacing the injured Jimmy Smith. Humphrey ranked second on the defense in pass breakups with 11, intercepted a pair of passes, and made 30 tackles. Pro Football Focus ranked Humphrey fifth among cornerbacks in lowest passer rating in coverage and lowest catch percentage allowed at the end of the regular season.

He has been taking classes at Alabama and working toward his bachelor’s degree.

