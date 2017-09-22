Running back Terrance West returns to practice for Ravens but four others are sidelined

LONDON — The Ravens hit the practice at the London Irish Training Ground at about 2 p.m. London time and running back Terrance West was on the field with the rest of his teammates.

West, who was limited in last Sunday’s victory with a calf injury and also didn’t practice the previous two days, participated in the Ravens’ workout two days ahead of their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

While it appears that West will be able to play, the Ravens are expected to be without standout defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle), cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring) and offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph (undisclosed).

None of the four players are practicing. Brandon Williams and Maxx Williams were hurt in the Browns’ game. Hill hasn’t played yet this season.

Joseph was signed off the Chicago Bears practice squad this week.

