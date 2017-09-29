Benjamin Watson returns to practice after missing previous two days; no sign of Brandon Williams

Tight end Benjamin Watson, the Ravens’ leading receiver through three games, returned to the practice field Friday, an indication that he has a chance to play in Sunday’s key AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watson, who leads the Ravens with 11 catches for 103 yards, had missed the previous two practices with a calf injury.

Tight end Maxx Williams (ankle), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot) and cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring) were among the injured players who were not on the field during the portion of Friday’s practice open to reporters,

Maxx Williams and Hill will both likely be ruled out on the game’s final injury report. It is also looking like Brandon Williams will miss his second consecutive game.

Brandon Williams was on the practice field the previous days, but he wasn’t participating.

Rush linebacker Terrell Suggs also was not on the field during the portion open to reporters. Suggs, who hasn’t been on the injury report, often comes out to practice last among his teammates, so it’s possible that he came out after reporters exited.

