Top free agent WRs reportedly decide on new homes while Ravens continue search for targets

NFL free agency doesn’t officially start until late Wednesday afternoon, but it has already become clear that the Ravens won’t be landing one of the top wide receivers that will hit the open market.
According to multiple reports, Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins have decided on their new homes less than a week after another Ravens wide receiver target, Jarvis Landry, was traded to the Cleveland Browns.
ESPN first reported that Robinson, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ top receiver who missed most of last season after tearing his ACL, will be signing with wide receiver-needy Chicago Bears when deals are allowed to be finalized after 4 p.m. Wednesday. NFL Network reported that Robinson will sign a three-year, $42 million deal with approximately $25 million in guaranteed money.
Badly needing a receiver, the Ravens maintained interest in Robinson, but it’s not clear whether they got close to a deal.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Sammy Watkins has also reportedly decided to join the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $48 million pact with $30 million in guaranteed money, according to NFL Network.
Landry, who was given the franchise tag by the Miami Dolphins before being traded, Robinson and Watkins were the three top free agent receivers available.
The group of top remaining free agent receivers includes Marqise Lee, Paul Richardson, Donte Moncrief, Albert Wilson and Mike Wallace, who played the last two seasons with the Ravens.
The Ravens are believed to be interested in Moncrief, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts. Sources familiar with their thinking also say that they like Wilson, a former Kansas City Chief. However, NFL Network reported Monday that the Dolphins are the leading contenders for Wilson.