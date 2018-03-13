Top free agent WRs reportedly decide on new homes while Ravens continue search for targets

The Ravens don’t necessarily have one marquee unrestricted free agent the way they’ve had in past offseasons even though a few of their players figure to do pretty well for themselves once the market officially opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The organization’s approach to free agency over the years has been to reward its own and to make a few forays into the market to fill obvious needs. They’ve already re-signed would-be free agent offensive lineman James Hurst and defensive lineman Brent Urban.

However, there doesn’t appear to be anybody on their list of 10 remaining free agents who the team considers a “must re-sign,” the way there was last year with defensive lineman Brandon Williams.

With very little cap space and with a few obvious needs on offense, the Ravens will have to be selective in how they allocate their funds.

Above is Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Zrebiec's look at the Ravens’ unrestricted free-agent class and the chances each player returns.