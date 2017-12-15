Ravens list six players as questionable for Sunday's game, but all should be available to face Browns

As he promised he would, Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace returned to practice Friday after missing two days with a sore right ankle, putting him in line to play Sunday against the Browns.

Wallace was one of seven Ravens listed on the final report as questionable, but the veteran wide receiver made clear Thursday that he plans on playing. Wallace has missed only two games in his nine-year career. One was this season when he was sidelined for the Week Eight matchup with the Miami Dolphins because of a concussion.

The Ravens are expected to have their entire 53-man roster available for the game and that includes backup quarterback Ryan Mallett (illness), wide receiver Chris Moore (hip), center Ryan Jensen (ankle), offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (shoulder) and cornerback Maurice Canady (knee). All six players were listed as questionable for the game.

“I think we are ready to go,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “It is no time to be worried about that kind of stuff. It is December football; everyone is where they are at physically. Nobody is going to be 100 percent – nobody.”

Smith will return after missing last Sunday’s game because of a strained shoulder. He said that he sustained the injury trying to tackle a Detroit Lions’ running back.

“It hurt a lot just sitting there and watching the game and knowing that I could have helped the defense in a certain type of way,” Smith said Friday. “I feel like this week will be a big week for the team because we have to go on a three-win streak right now. I think I’m going to help a lot and just be one of those guys on the defense.”

End zone: The Ravens practiced indoors Friday for a third straight day. Temperatures in Cleveland for Sunday’s game are expected to be in the high 30s with a chance of rain. … Harbaugh admits that he’ll occasionally take a peek at the out-of-town scoreboard Sunday to see how other teams in the playoff hunt are faring, but that’s nothing beyond what he usually does. “I always look,” he said. “It is always interesting to see what the scores are. I’m sure we will be interested in that, but really, again, it doesn’t matter. We need to win.” … Browns defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee) is doubtful for the game, while wide receiver Matt Hazel (hamstring and defensive backs Jamar Taylor (foot) and Darius Hillary (knee) are both questionable.

CAPTION Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees talks about the play of the defense, the last call of the game, and looks forward to the upcoming game against the Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees talks about the play of the defense, the last call of the game, and looks forward to the upcoming game against the Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg talks about the Steelers game and the upcoming game against the Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg talks about the Steelers game and the upcoming game against the Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

