Wide receivers Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman remain in concussion protocol for banged-up Ravens

Breshad Perriman and Mike Wallace both practiced on a limited basis but they remain in concussion protocol. The two receivers would have to be fully cleared to play Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Campanaro (shoulder) also missed a second consecutive practice while Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) remained limited.



That left the Ravens with just two healthy receivers: Chris Moore and Griff Whalen.

“Whoever is in there, we expect to play at a high level,” offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said Tuesday. “Hopefully, we get some guys back — that’ll help. That’ll be important, because there’s some good players there, but we don’t know quite yet. … This is part of life in this league. It really is.”

Four other players did not practice Tuesday: running back Terrance West (calf), tight ends Benjamin Watson (knee) and Maxx Williams (ankle) and rush linebacker Terrell Suggs (knee).

Along with Perriman, Wallace and Maclin, offensive guard Matt Skura (knee), outside linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring), weak-side linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (knee), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) and safeties Eric Weddle (ankle), Tony Jefferson (ankle) and Anthony Levine Sr. (back) practiced on a limited basis.

