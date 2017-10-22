Already thin at wide receiver, Ravens lose Mike Wallace in first quarter against Vikings

Already thin at wide receiver with Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman and Chris Matthews out, the Ravens lost their top remaining target, Mike Wallace, early in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Ravens have ruled Wallace out for the rest of the game with a concussion. He tried to lobby trainers and coaches to let him return.

Wallace, who played despite barely practicing during the week because of a back injury, was drilled by a high hit by Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo after catching an 8-yard slant.

The high hit knocked off Wallace’s helmet and led to him fumbling the ball. Wallace looked dazed as he stayed on the ground for a while.

He ultimately walked off the field under his own power and went straight to the locker room. The team announced that Wallace, who spent one season with the Vikings before joining the Ravens, was in concussion protocol.

It marked the second straight week that the Ravens lost a wide receiver in the first quarter because of a high hit. Perriman was knocked out of the Chicago Bears’ game and remains in concussion protocol.

Sendejo was called for unnecessary roughness on the play.

