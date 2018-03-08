Ravens defensive end Brent Urban to be guaranteed $1.1 million on new one-year deal

Defensive end Brent Urban eschewed pending free agency this week to sign a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Ravens.

Urban’s new deal includes a $1 million base salary and a $100,000 signing bonus. That leaves his cap charge at $1.1 million.

He’s also expected to have some incentives with the deal that are not currently listed on the NFL Players Association website.

The new contract is essentially a “prove-it” deal for Urban, who has struggled to stay healthy. The fourth-round draft pick out of Virginia in 2014 has missed 39 games over parts of four seasons with the Ravens. If he has a healthy and productive 2018, Urban would be in line for a long-term deal next offseason.

Urban appeared to be on the verge of a breakout season in 2017, but he sustained a Lisfranc foot sprain in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and missed the rest of the year.

Assuming he’s ready for the start of training camp in July, Urban will be the favorite to be the Ravens’ starting defensive end.

