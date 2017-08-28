University of Houston product Tyus Bowser worried about city in aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

As a rookie outside linebacker for the Ravens, Tyus Bowser is concentrating on securing a spot on the team’s 53-man active roster.

As a former member of the University of Houston football program for four years, Bowser can’t help but think about the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which has flooded the nation’s fourth-largest city.

Even before a reporter could ask a question after Monday morning’s practice, Bowser opened his conference expressing his love and support for Houston.

“It is kind of mind-blowing just to see how it is now,” said the 22-year-old Bowser, who grew up in Tyler, Texas, which is less than four hours by car from Houston. “Just being through school these last couple years, I know we had come through a couple rainstorms, and it has flooded a little bit. Of course the highways and the streets have flooded, but nothing compares to how it is now.

“But I know God has a reason for everything, and I know everything is going to be alright.”

Since Friday when Harvey reached Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, the storm has affected about 25 percent of the state’s population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties and has been blamed for at least two deaths. The National Weather Service has projected that some parts of Houston and the surrounding area will receive as much as 50 inches of rain, which would be the highest amount recorded in Texas.

Harvey has already been characterized as the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the United States in 13 and the fiercest to hit Texas since Hurricane Carla in 1961.

Even though Bowser is preparing for the Ravens’ preseason finale at the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, he said he has been in touch with University of Houston players whom he called teammates as recently as last fall.

“They just got back to school, so a lot of them are in the middle of it,” Bowser said. “I have been contacting them and just checking on them to make sure that they are safe and that they have shelter. I have just been making sure that everything is OK going through the storm and stuff.

“I have been talking to a couple of people and they have said that they are OK and they have been in safety. That is the positive thing about it.”

