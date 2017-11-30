Ravens kicker Justin Tucker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November

The Ravens’ productive special teams unit received another honor Thursday.

A day after punter Sam Koch was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his contributions toward the team’s victory over the Houston Texans on Monday, kicker Justin Tucker was announced as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November.

It was Tucker’s fourth monthly award, the most in franchise history. Former Ravens kicker Matt Stover and safety Ed Reed had each been recognized with monthly awards three times.

Tucker went 8-for-8 on field-goal attempts in November. That included a 3-for-3 performance in Monday’s victory over the Texans.

For the season, Tucker is 23-for-26 on field-goal attempts. His misses are from 58 yards, 62 yards and a 46-yard attempt that was blocked.

