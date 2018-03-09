WR Torrey Smith won't be back with Philadelphia, but he won't be returning to Ravens either

There was a much-discussed scenario in recent weeks that Torrey Smith would be released by the Philadelphia Eagles and then be in position to return to the wide receiver-needy Ravens as a free agent.

As it turns out, Smith won’t be part of the Eagles as they defend their Super Bowl championship in 2018, but he isn’t returning to the Ravens either.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles have agreed to trade Smith to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley. Trades can’t be officially made until the new league year starts on Wednesday.

Smith’s departure from the Eagles was expected as he carried a $5 million salary cap hit in 2018. Philadelphia has among the least amount of cap space in the league and they’ve had to make moves to gain some flexibility.

In his one season with the Eagles, Smith caught 36 passes for 430 yards and two touchdown receptions. He was at his best in the playoffs for the Eagles.

Now 29, Smith will be joining his third team in four seasons since leaving the Ravens in free agency following the 2014 season. He played two disappointing years with the San Francisco 49ers before he was released and joined the Eagles last offseason.

Smith spoke to the Ravens about a potential return last year, but he said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun last month that the timing was right to sign with the Eagles.

