In need of OL depth, Ravens re-sign G Tony Bergstrom, release CB Tony McRae

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he anticipated adding another offensive lineman to the active roster before Sunday’s road game against the Minnesota Vikings. The team did that Saturday with a familiar face.

Guard Tony Bergstrom re-joined the team after two days as a free agent. He had been waived on Thursday to make room for wide receiver Griff Whalen.

With right guard Matt Skura ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a sprained right knee, the offense was down to just six healthy offensive linemen and one reserve in backup center Luke Bowanko. The Ravens could have promoted tackles Arie Kouandjio and Dieugot Joseph or guard Maurquice Shakir from the practice squad, but Bergstrom is a more experienced option.

Asked on Friday about the need for an additional offensive lineman, Harbaugh replied, “We’ll work that out today and tomorrow and see where we’re at. We’re going to want to go into the game with seven offensive linemen that are healthy, that can play for us. So we’ll have to do something.”

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Bergstrom, who was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 1 for a conditional draft pick in 2018, was active for three games and played 32 snaps against the Cleveland Browns in place of Marshal Yanda after he suffered a fractured left ankle. Bergstrom also played 13 snaps on special teams.

McRae, who had stints with the Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals before joining the Ravens’ practice squad on Sept. 5 and getting promoted to the active roster on Sept. 16, had been active for each of the past five contests, but had not registered a tackle on special teams.

