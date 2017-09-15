Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Rookie OLB Tim Williams not practicing for second consecutive day, putting his status for Sunday in doubt

Jeff Zrebiec
With Za’Darius Smith expected to be sidelined for a week or two with an ankle/knee injury, this Sunday figured to mark rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams regular-season debut.

However, Williams missed his second consecutive practice Friday with an illness, putting his status for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns in doubt.

If Williams can’t play Sunday, the Ravens would be left with just three healthy outside linebackers: Terrell Suggs, who starts in the rush linebacker spot, and Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser who play on the strong side.

Smith and cornerbacks Sheldon Price (concussion) and Jaylen Hill (hamstring) also didn’t practice Friday. All three will miss Sunday’s game.

The game’s final injury report will come out later today.

