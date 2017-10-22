Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens-Vikings game Sunday

The Ravens have won three of five meetings in this series, but will play in Minneapolis for only the second time and first time since dropping a 33-31 decision to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 18, 2009. The last three games between the two sides have been decided by no more than one score.

The Ravens’ 6-7 record against opponents from the NFC North is exacerbated by a poor showing on the road, where they are just 1-5 away from Baltimore against teams from that division. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 8-4 at U.S. Bank Stadium since the venue opened for the 2016 campaign.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday’s 1 p.m. game in Minneapolis.

2nd: The Ravens are tied for second in the NFL in interceptions with nine. But Minnesota quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Case Keenum have combined to throw just one interception, which trails only the Kansas City Chiefs’ Alex Smith in that category.

3rd (downs): Opponents are converting just 33.3 percent of their third-down opportunities against the Ravens, which ranks as the fourth-lowest percentage in the league. The top defense in that department? That would be the Vikings, who have allowed only a 25.0 success rate on third downs.

129.5: The Ravens have averaged 129.5 rushing yards to rank sixth in the NFL in that category. But they could have a time reaching that mark against Minnesota, which ranks third in run defense after surrendering only 78.7 yards per game and one touchdown.

