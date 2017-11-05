Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens game against the Titans on Sunday

The Ravens lead the Tennessee Titans 11-10 in their overall series, and that includes a 2-1 record in the playoffs. The Ravens have won three of the past five meetings and are 6-4 in Nashville. This will mark the teams’ first contest in Tennessee since Sept. 18, 2011.

The Ravens’ .718 win percentage in November under coach John Harbaugh is the highest success rate in the NFL since 2008. But their 15-16 overall record against opponents from the AFC South includes a 5-11 mark away from Baltimore.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

5: The Titans have scored only five touchdowns through the air, which is tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the worst mark in the league. Meanwhile, the Ravens have surrendered only nine passing scores, which is tied for the sixth-lowest total so far.

10: The Ravens have connected on only 10 passes of 20 yards or more, which is the lowest total in the NFL. Conversely, the Titans have given up only 16 passes of at least 20 yards, which is tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the fewest.

38.1: After shutting out the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 26, the Ravens moved up to fourth in the league in red-zone defense, allowing opponents to score touchdowns on only 38.1 percent of their trips inside the Ravens’ 20-yard line. That does not bode well for Tennessee, which ranks 31st in red-zone offense with only a 41.2 conversion rate.

