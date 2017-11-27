Three stats that stand out ahead of tonight's Ravens-Texans game

The Ravens’ .750 winning percentage (6-2) in the regular season against the Houston Texans is tied for the fifth-best mark in franchise history. That includes a 3-0 record in Baltimore, during which the Ravens have outscored Houston 75-38.
With a 4-6 mark, the Texans still have a chance at earning a berth in the AFC playoffs. A 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 19 ended a three-game losing skid, and they are 2-0 against opponents from the AFC North this season.
Here are three stats to keep in mind before Monday’s 8:30 p.m. game at M&T Bank Stadium.
23: The Ravens are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the NFL lead in takeaways with 23. Houston, on the other hand, has committed 19 turnovers, which is the third-highest total in the league.
26: Rushing attempts for Texans players not named Lamar Miller, D’Onta Foreman, and Deshaun Watson. Foreman, a rookie who ruptured his left Achilles tendon Sunday, and Watson, who tore his right ACL after Week 7, are out for the remainder of the season.
879: Receiving yards Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has thus far. That’s 158 more than the combined total of Ravens starters Jeremy Maclin (344), Mike Wallace (323) and Breshad Perriman (54).