Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens game at the Steelers on Sunday

Edward Lee
The Baltimore Sun

The Ravens trail 23-20 in their regular-season series with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the AFC North rivals have met 22 times since 2008 and produced an 11-11 record. Sixteen of those games have been decided by one score or less.

The Ravens – who have enjoyed some recent success in Pittsburgh, winning twice in 2015 – have won three straight contests, but the Steelers are riding a seven-game winning streak for the second year in a row. They have won nine consecutive regular-season contests in primetime, but their last loss in primetime occurred against the Ravens on Oct. 1, 2015, in a 23-20 decision in overtime.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday’s 8:30 p.m. game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

1st: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s 391 completions, 4,665 yards and 32 touchdown passes are the most among all NFL quarterbacks against the Ravens in regular-season history. He has completed 66.7 percent of his throws for 495 yards and four touchdowns in his last two starts against the Ravens.

13.4: This season, the Ravens have turned only 9-of-66 third downs of 8 yards or more – or 13.4 percent – into first downs. Avoiding long third downs will be crucial against a Pittsburgh defense that allowed only 5-of-13 conversions in their first meeting.

40: The Steelers defense has surrendered nine completions of 40 or more yards, which is tied for the sixth-highest total in the NFL. Conversely, the Ravens offense has managed only four passing plays of at least 40 yards, which is tied for the eighth-lowest mark in the league.

