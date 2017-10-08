Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens game at the Raiders on Sunday

The Ravens have won six of the nine regular-season games in the overall series with the Oakland Raiders, but the last two meetings have gone to the Raiders. The Ravens have dropped their last three contests on the West Coast and are only 1-5 in their last six on that side of the country.

Since opening the season with back-to-back victories, the Ravens have absorbed setbacks in their last two. They will try to avoid a three-game losing streak for the fourth time in five years.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

+7: In wins against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, the Ravens owned a +7 turnover differential on the strength of 10 takeaways and three giveaways. In losses against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers, the differential slid to -5 on six giveaways and one takeaway.

21: That is how many combined catches the Ravens’ top three wide receivers in Jeremy Maclin (10 receptions), Mike Wallace (nine), and Breshad Perriman (two) have made so far. Fifteen individual receivers in the NFL each have caught 22 passes or more.

127.3: That is how many rushing yards the Ravens have averaged in four games, which ranks as the ninth highest in the NFL. Conversely, the Raiders rank 24th in the league in rushing defense after allowing 120.0 yards.

