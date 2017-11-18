Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens game against the Packers on Sunday

History appears to favor the Ravens in games following a bye. They are 7-2 against opponents after a week off in the nine years under coach John Harbaugh, and they are 4-0 against teams with winning records. This season, teams coming off a bye are 11-4 overall and 8-4 on the road.

The Packers had dropped three consecutive contests before Sunday’s 23-16 win against the Chicago Bears. Their 4-1 record against the Ravens includes two straight victories and a 3-0 mark in Wisconsin.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

30: Only four other teams have given up more than the 30 sacks that the Packers have surrendered. And just seven teams have allowed more than the 60 quarterback hits Green Bay has given up.

37: The Packers have scored 37 points on opening drives this fall, which is tied with the Washington Redskins for the highest total in the league. They are the only team to score five touchdowns on their opening possessions in 2017.

100: The Ravens are 4-2 this season when they run for more than 100 yards. Green Bay is 3-3 when allowing 100 rushing yards.

