Three stats that stand out ahead of Sunday's Ravens-Lions game

The Ravens have won three of four meetings with the Detroit Lions with the only loss coming on Oct. 9, 2005. They have won both games of the series in Baltimore and have outscored Detroit 67-13 at home. The Ravens’ .789 winning percentage against NFC opponents at home since 2008 is the second-best mark in the AFC, trailing only the Denver Broncos’ .800 success rate.

With a 6-5 mark, the Lions are just outside of the NFC playoff picture. Their three-game winning streak was snapped by the Minnesota Vikings in a 30-23 setback on Thanksgiving, which marked their first loss on the holiday since Nov. 22, 2012.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at M&T Bank Stadium.

3: Only three teams in the NFL boast a pair of receivers in the top 20 in yards thus far. They are the New England Patriots (Brandin Cooks with 869 and Rob Gronkowski with 702), the Kansas City Chiefs (Travis Kelce with 777 and Tyreek Hill with 726) and the Lions (Marvin Jones with 731 and Golden Tate with 698).

12.6: The Ravens lead the AFC and rank second in the NFL in punt return average with 12.6 yards per return. The only team that is better in that department is the Lions, who have averaged 16.4 yards on punt returns.

135: When the Ravens have rushed for at least 135 yards in a game this season, they are a perfect 5-0. When the Lions have surrendered 135 rushing yards, they are 2-3.

