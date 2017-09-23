Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens game vs. the Jaguars on Sunday

Although Sunday will mark the Ravens’ first game in London, the Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars have clashed in each of the past three seasons with the Ravens winning two of the three meetings. The Jaguars lead the overall series, 11-9.

The Ravens have opened the season with back-to-back victories for the second straight year and sixth time in franchise history. A win against Jacksonville would lift the team to a 3-0 record for the fourth time ever and also the second consecutive season.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. game at Wembley Stadium in London.

4 and 3: The Ravens boast the only defense in the NFL that has racked up four interceptions and three sacks in each of its first two games since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. The unit is trying to become the first to record five turnovers in three straight season-opening games since the Green Bay Packers in 1962.

4th: Although Jacksonville’s defense ranks 29th in the league against the run, the unit is fourth against the pass after giving up only 160.5 yards per game. Second-year cornerback Jalen Ramsey was especially stingy in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans, getting targeted only once in 30 dropbacks and not surrendering a reception, according to Pro Football Focus.

8: The Ravens are tied for fourth in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in sacks with eight. Conversely, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles completed just 36.4 percent of passes against blitzes, according to Pro Football Focus.

CAPTION Ravens' quarterback Joe Flacco says he is feeling "pretty good" after first team practice in London. (Jeff Zrebiec/Baltimore Sun video) Ravens' quarterback Joe Flacco says he is feeling "pretty good" after first team practice in London. (Jeff Zrebiec/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh talks about the team's first practice in London. (Jeff Zrebiec/Baltimore Sun video) Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh talks about the team's first practice in London. (Jeff Zrebiec/Baltimore Sun video)

