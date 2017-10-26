Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens-Dolphins game Thursday

The Ravens are 8-6 against the Miami Dolphins, but that drops to 6-6 in the regular season, including the Ravens winning five of the past six meetings. The teams have played in each of the past four seasons.

Although the Ravens are 21-21 against opponents from the AFC East, they are 15-5 when those games are in Baltimore. The Ravens are also 6-2 in Thursday night games under coach John Harbaugh.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Thursday’s 8:25 p.m. game at M&T Bank Stadium.



1: Miami has lost only one fumble thus far, tied with four other teams for the fewest in the NFL. The Ravens have recovered five fumbles, tied with seven others for the third-highest mark in the league.



31st: The Ravens rank 31st in the NFL on offense with 277.6 yards per game. Who’s last? The Dolphins, who rank 32nd at 261.8 yards.

38.1: The Ravens have allowed opponents to score touchdowns on only 38.1 percent of their trips to the red zone, the fifth-best mark in the NFL. Miami has converted 58.3 percent of its red-zone chances, eighth best in the league.



