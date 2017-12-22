Three stats that stand out ahead of Saturday's Ravens-Colts game

The Ravens have won two of the past three meetings with the Indianapolis Colts, and both of them took place in Baltimore. But Indianapolis has dominated this series, going 8-3 in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs. In fact, the Colts’ .727 winning percentage in the regular season trails only the New England Patriots’ .889 success rate against the Ravens as the best mark by an opponent.

The Colts are mired in a five-game losing streak with the most recent defeat being a 25-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Dec. 14. The Colts have not won since Nov. 5, when they defeated the Houston Texans, 20-14, and they have been outscored by an average of 10.2 points per game, which is the second-worst scoring margin in the NFL.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. game at M&T Bank Stadium.

4.6: That’s how many yards per play Indianapolis has averaged on offense this season, which ranks last in the NFL. But before Ravens fans can begin guffawing, the Ravens have averaged 4.7 yards per play, which is 31st in the league.

15: As poorly as the Colts have played, they have committed only 15 turnovers, tied for the fourth-fewest total in the NFL. It will be interesting to see if the team can protect the ball against the Ravens, who lead the league with 33 takeaways.

33: The Colts have been flagged only 33 times in away games, matching the New York Giants for the fewest penalties on the road, according to NFLpenalties.com. Conversely, the Ravens have committed just 35 penalties at M&T Bank Stadium, which is tied with the Denver Broncos for the fourth-lowest total at home.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun