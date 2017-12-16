Three stats that stand out ahead of Sunday's Ravens-Browns game

The Ravens have dominated the regular-season series with their AFC North foes, winning 28 of 37 meetings. And the Ravens have fared well in Cleveland with victories in eight of their past nine trips there, and they are 3-0 there in the month of December. But the past four games in Cleveland have all been decided by six points or fewer.

The Ravens handled the Browns, 24-10, in their first meeting back on Sept. 17 in Baltimore, but that was only rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer’s second career start. Although the Browns are still searching for their first victory since a 20-17 win over the former San Diego Chargers on Dec. 24, 2016, the team has been competitive, losing four games by three points and another by six, in overtime.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

23: Browns quarterbacks have been intercepted a league-high 23 times so far. That total could increase against the Ravens defense, which leads the NFL with 20 interceptions.

58.5: The Ravens have scored 24 touchdowns in 41 trips inside red zone this season for a success rate of 58.5 percent that ranks ninth in the league. On the flip side, the Browns have surrendered 26 touchdowns in 38 chances for a 68.4 percentage that ranks 30th in the NFL.

101: Browns quarterbacks have been hit 101 times (the third-highest total in the league) and sacked 41 times (tied for fifth most). That could be a recipe for success for the Ravens, who are tied for seventh in sacks with 36.

