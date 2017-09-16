Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens-Browns game on Sunday

As contentious as the Ravens’ rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals — last week’s opponent — has been, that has not been the case against the Cleveland Browns, who trail 27-9 in the all-time series. The Ravens own a 14-4 record in Baltimore and a 16-2 mark against Cleveland under coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens are also 28-7 at home in September and 14-7 in openers at home. That includes a 7-2 record in home openers under Harbaugh.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at M&T Bank Stadium.

0-2: The Browns have dropped their first two games of the season three times in the past five years. Can the Ravens make it four of six?



17: Terrell Suggs has feasted on Cleveland. His career numbers of 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles and nine batted passes are the most the outside linebacker has accumulated against a team.



24: If there’s one game quarterback Joe Flacco should flourish in, it’s this one. His 24 touchdown passes against the Browns are the most against a single opponent in his career, and Flacco has thrown for a score in 10 consecutive meetings with Cleveland.



edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun