Three stats that stand out ahead of Sunday's Ravens-Bengals game

The Cincinnati Bengals are 6-2 in the past eight meetings in this AFC North series, but the Ravens have won two of the past three, including a 20-0 victory in Cincinnati on Sept. 10 — the first of their three shutouts this season. The division rivals will meet in the final game of the year for the third consecutive time and seventh in the past eight seasons.

The Ravens are 13-1 in their past 14 regular-season finales at home with their only loss Dec. 22, 2013, in a 41-7 dismantling by the New England Patriots. A victory over Cincinnati on Sunday would give the Ravens at least a six-win campaign at home for the 15th time in the franchise’s 22-year history.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. game at M&T Bank Stadium.

3rd (downs): Both offenses have labored to convert third downs with the Ravens ranking 27th in the NFL at 34.5 percent and the Bengals 29th at 33.7. The teams combined to go 10-for-27 in the Ravens’ Week 1 victory.

13: The Bengals have produced only 13 takeaways, which are tied for the second-fewest in the NFL, trailing only the Cleveland Browns’ 11. The Ravens are 8-1 this season when they finish a game with a positive turnover differential, while Cincinnati is 2-5 when it has more giveaways than takeaways.

18: The Bengals lead the league in pass-interference penalties with 18, according to NFLpenalties.com. (The Kansas City Chiefs are second with 13.) The Ravens, who are tied for the fifth-fewest pass interference calls in their favor with only four, might target cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, whose six pass interference penalties are second only to San Francisco 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson’s seven.

